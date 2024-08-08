Patricia “Patty” Ann Dowden, 75, Kansas City, formerly of Maryville, died Monday, August 5, 2024.

She was born February 8, 1949, in Trenton, to Dr. John Charles and Arlene Trullinger Beeks. She graduated from Maryville High School in 1967 and received a bachelor degree in home economics education at Northwest Missouri State University in 1970.

On September 3, 1971, she married Richard Dowden.

Mrs. Dowden subbed with the Maryville schools for many years and taught Adult Basic Education. She was hired as one of the first secretaries at Union Carbide and clerked auctions for many years. She also helped with the day-to-day operations of Price Funeral Home.

She was a golden member of Chapter HT PEO and a member of the Maryville First United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, August 10 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Friday, August 9 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville.

Memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Hospice House, 3516 Summit, Kansas City, MO 64111.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.