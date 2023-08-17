Steve Reidlinger, 72, Cassville, died Thursday, August 10, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Kansas City.

He was born March 6, 1951, in Kansas City, to William C. and Julia P. Malone Reidlinger. He was a graduate of Ruskin High School.

Mr. Reidlinger had worked on the Trans-Atlantic Pipeline in Alaska for 20 years with Union Local 942 and also was engaged in farming for many years.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 am, Saturday, August 19 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Stanberry. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Mr. Reidlinger’s body will be cremated following the service. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or ASPCA.

