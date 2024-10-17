Linda Gail Saxton Clark, 75, Maryville, died Thursday, October 10, 2024.

She was born April 3, 1949, in Mound City, to Bert and Jean Stull Saxton. She was a graduate of Nodaway Holt High School and attended Hillyard Technical School.

She married Robert Clark in 1967. They later divorced.

Mrs. Clark was a homemaker and had worked for Shop & Hop in Maryville.

A private graveside service will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery in Graham.

Memorials may be made to North Star Advocacy Center, 1220 East 2nd Street, Maryville, MO 64468.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.