WNBA Players, 2024

The WNBA Finals will begin on October 10th, with the New York Liberty hosting the first two games of the Best of 5 matchup. The women’s professional basketball league began play in 1999. There are 143 roster players making up the twelve teams in the league. This per-capita map is based on where the players went to high school. The eastern half of the country standouts as the leading per capita producer of WNBA players. This pattern is similar to the professional men’s players. Approximately 19% (1 in 5) of WNBA Players are from overseas. Lead by Australia, Canada, and Germany.