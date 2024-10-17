Leo Edward Luke, 89, Tri-C community near Clyde, died Thursday, October 10, 2024, at Village Care Center, Maryville.

He was born Sunday, June 16, 1935, at the home of his parents, Alphonse and Regina Untiedt Luke, east of Clyde. He lived in the Tri-C community all his life. He was a 1953 graduate of Jefferson High School.

He was married to his first wife, Jeannie, who preceded him in death in 1976. On July 8, 1978, he married Viola Wiederholt Stiens at St. Gregory Catholic Church in Maryville.

Mr. Luke was deployed to Korea while serving in the United States Army. He was a farmer. He enjoyed raising cattle and row crops.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1931 and the American Legion Post 464.

Services celebrating his life were held Monday, October 14, at St. Columba Catholic Church in Conception Jct. Burial was in St. Columba Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Columba Catholic Church Renovation Fund.

Services were under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.