The Nodaway County Republican Lincoln Days dinner on March 19 saw a large turnout of candidates, incumbents and area Republicans. Held at the American Legion Post in Burlington Jct., attendees numbered approximately 140.

Incumbents and candidates for seats in Nodaway County and the State of Missouri were: front, Jasper Logan, candidate for state representative; J Eggleston, candidate for state senator; Vicky Hartzler, candidate for US Senator; Renee Sturm, candidate for recorder of deeds; Melinda Patton, Nodaway County clerk; Elaine Wilson, Nodaway County circuit clerk; back, Allen Andrews, Missouri State representative; Scott Walk, Nodaway County associate commissioner; Holly Cronk, candidate for state representative; Billy Long, candidate for US Senator; Dan Hegeman, Missouri State senator; Michelle Horner, candidate for state representative; Alan Bennett, candidate for state representative; Bryan Williams, candidate for Maryville City Council; Jeff Farnan, candidate for state representative; Chris Burns, Nodaway County associate commissioner; Robert Rice, 4th District associate circuit judge; and Corey Herron, 4th District circuit judge.