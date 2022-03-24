Christopher Logan Cummins, 41, Maryville, died Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Maryville.

Mr. Cummins was born October 22, 1980, and attended Maryville High School. He was the manager of the kitchen at Countryside Cinema for a number of years and completed his career working on various wind turbine construction projects in Missouri, Texas, Minnesota and New Mexico.

Mr. Cummins has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, March 26 at St. Patrick Cemetery in Maryville. No visitation will be held.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.