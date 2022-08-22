At the Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate meeting, August 17, Vice President Joe Baumli announced the senior center was going to receive the Lions Club International Hunger Grant which will be used to purchase a new walk-in cooler for the facility.

The grant undertaken by Maryville Host Lion PID WR O’Riley will help the senior center purchase and install the $84,000 project. Besides the Host Lions, the Maryville Pride Lions, Pickering Lions and Graham Lions are helping with the funding. LCI requires 25 percent of funds used in a project must be raised by local Lions and the community.

LCI also requires a construction project manager and the Host Lions are appointing Baumli to the role.

Repairs and projects are ongoing. The exterior maintenance has started. Fill dirt will be put against the west of the building. McGinness Electric will move the air conditioner unit for the freezer project. Concrete will be installed at the end of September for freezer project. Searles Associates, Olathe, KS, has been contacted for a freezer bid.

The walk-in cooler is scheduled for painting Labor Day weekend. The bathroom remodel is ongoing. The women’s is almost done; the men’s has a ways to go. The water heater above the men’s restroom is being replaced.

Nothing from CenturyLink on the removal of the telephone pole to widen the entrance from First Street. Baumli has been unable to contact a CenturyLink representative.

Keller Construction, St. Joseph, is doing the overlay of the city street on the South Main project. A representative is going to meet with Baumli to look at the senior center parking lot for a bid.

Administrator Amie Firavich had hired two new kitchen helpers in the past two weeks. One had quit after one day.

The board raised the cost of children’s meals and meals for those under 60 by $1 each as of September 1.

The senior center had a positive operating fund for the month of July of $53,438.23.