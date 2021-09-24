The 10 Squared Women of Nodaway County group donated $8,200 to the Maryville Public Library, September 20. At the presentation were Elizabeth Argo, MPL youth service coordination, Barbara Nelsen, Friends of the Library Foundation, and Amanda Twaddle, 10 Squared Women member.

Nelsen applied for the donation. Argo said the funds will be used for the mobile library which serves Eugene Field’s after-school GO program and St. Gregory’s preschool; the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, book giveaways for Downtown Trick or Treat, and a library card scholarship fund for low-income families living outside the library’s taxing district.