Northwest Missouri State University is mourning one of its students who was found deceased in his on-campus residence last night.

The student, Samuel H. Davis, 19, was found inside his room at Millikan Hall. No foul play is suspected.

He was a first-year radiologic science major from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and he was employed as a student security officer with the University Police Department.

The University reminds students needing counseling assistance or referrals to contact Wellness Services at 660.562.1348 or University Police at 660.562.1254 outside of regular business hours. Counselors are assisting residents at Millikan Hall.

Employees needing counseling assistance should contact the Office of Human Resources at 660.562.1127 or the University employee assistance program at 800.964.3577. A county counseling support line also is available to all members of the Northwest community at 888.279.8188.