The second annual Craft Supply Bonanza will be from 11 am to 2 pm, Saturday, March 25 at the Maryville Public Library basement, 509 North Main Street.

Everything is free and attendees can fill a bag with craft supplies. A chance to try out diamond painting starts at 10 am. An adult spring basket raffle can be entered and coffee and a snack will be offered.

For more information, call the front desk at 660.582.5281 or email adultprograms@ maryvillepubliclibrary.org.