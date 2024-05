Two scholarships in memory of Brian Arnold were presented, May 3, by his family to honor his passion for the trades. The two $1,000 scholarships were presented to Mason Brumley who plans to work on windmills, and Wesley Snead, who is attending State Tech and studying HVAC.

At the presentation were family members Keith Arnold, Sarah Arnold, Michele Wickersham; recipients Brumley and Snead; and family members Tiffany Arnold and Cade Johnson.