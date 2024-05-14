Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/7/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Schraeder Law Firm.

Accounts Payable: #084271-084310.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Null’s Country Equipment for equipment.

Andy Abbott from MTE, stopped in to give an update on the WiFi at the Courthouse and the .gov application process.

Reviewed a report from Coenen Electric on the jail maintenance grant. Major Scott Wedlock met with the commission to discuss coordinating the project with vendors. A call was put in to Holt County Commission. The commission also called Cheyenne Murphy, NW Regional Council of Governments to discuss the project status. The commission reviewed the original contract for services.

Mark Rush, Jackson Township road operator, requested the proceed order be sent for CART rock.

Returned a call to John White, Hopkins Township board member, regarding a culvert tube on Road #201.

The commission inspected the progress of the ADA ramp project at the Courthouse.

A resident of the White Cloud Township with questions on Road #763.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Burns and Walk, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected culverts on Road #201 and Road #202 in Independence Township and a culvert on Road #167 in Hopkins Township.

Larry Jacobson, Snyder and Associates, met with Walk sign off on plans for Bridge #0295003 at Clear Creek.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 5/14/2024.