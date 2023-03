The Northwest Missouri Regional Council is sponsoring an e-waste and white goods collection in Skidmore, Hopkins and Maryville on Saturday, March 25.

The drop off locations will be open in: Skidmore from 8 to 9:30 am at the north end of Walnut Street near old arena; Hopkins from 10:15 to 11:45 am at East Barnard and North Fourth Streets, on the vacant lot and Maryville from 12:15 to 1:45 pm at 820 East Seventh Street on the city lot.