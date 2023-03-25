By Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Girls Soccer Team has enjoyed its fair share of success in the past few seasons. Outside of the season being cancelled in 2020, the Spoofhounds have won the last two Class 2 District 8 Titles, and will have their eyes set on another this season.

Their road started on March 22 at Bearcat Pitch, with Maryville coming away with an emphatic 7-0 opening season victory over Savannah.

The Spoofhounds started the game just as they hoped, as Senior Kennedy Kurz scored the teams first goal just seven minutes into the game. She would add her second of the game just 10 minutes later to take the lead up to 2-0. Senior Katie Weiss doesn’t score many goals, but that changed on Tuesday as she got in on the action with two first half goals of her own as the Spoofhounds took a commanding 4-0 lead into half.

The second half was more of the same, as Savannah struggled to create any chances or force any saves from Senior Goalkeeper Abby Swink. Kurz completed her hat trick with a goal early in the half, and Sophomore Ryesen Stiens scored a goal of her own. In the last seconds of the match, Sophomore Jalea Price got in on the action and put the exclamation point on the game with a goal, giving the Spoofhounds the 7-0 victory.

Maryville will host Lafayette on March 28 and then turn around to host Lincoln College Prep on March 30.