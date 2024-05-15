The Clearmont City Council reorganized for the year April 16 during their monthly city council meeting.

Incumbent Mayor Byron Clark was sworn in, and councilman Herb Snodderley was also sworn in.

Last month’s minutes and bills were approved, including the anticipated bill for water meters.

The Nodaway County Tax Collector sent the tax collection report to the council.

People Service collected routine bacteria samples for MoDNR, and all samples came back coliform absent. Brenda Snodderley made a form to be used for meter installation, and Jesse Hanig will flag water meter locations so meters can be installed.

A couple of street tubes were identified that need to be cleaned out. Resident Janet Yaple contacted the council concerning an unreadable street sign. The city will order replacements and check to see if any others need to be replaced.