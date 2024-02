“Valentine’s Cookie Class” will be held at 6 pm, Thursday, February 22 at the Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville in the basement.

Guest speaker Rebekah from Five Sister’s Bakery will provide a cookie making demonstration and share her favorite tips. Participants will receive a cookie to eat.

This free program is intended for adults. Registration is required as there are only 30 spots. To register, stop by the front desk or call 660.582.5281.