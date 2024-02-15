The Maryville Public Library is looking forward to spring cleaning and is offering to take books and craft items.

Upcoming events for donations acceptance are the Third Annual Craft Swap and the Spring Used Book sale.

The craft swap will be from 11 am to 2 pm, Saturday, March 23. Craft item donations can be made during library hours from Monday, March 11 through Wednesday, March 20 at the front desk. The library will accept fabric, yarn, needles, rubber stamps, craft kits, paint, wreath supplies, drawing paper, beads, soap making molds and other craft supply items.

Donors will receive a VIP ticket for early entrance. At the swap, individuals can fill a bag with craft materials for free.

The library is already accepting donations of books and DVDs in anticipation of the Spring Used Book Sale, which will be held in April. Donations can be left on the donation cart inside the north lobby, the entrance across from Bearcat Dance Studio. Please do not donate magazines, dictionaries and encyclopedias, Reader’s Digest condensed books or books that are not in clean condition.