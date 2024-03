The Maryville Public Library is holding its third annual Craft Swap from 11 am to 2 pm, Saturday, March 23 in the basement of the library. A bag of craft materials can be filled for free.

Donations of books and DVDs are being accepted for the Spring Used Book Sale in April. Those items may be left on the donation cart inside the library’s north lobby. Do not donate magazines, dictionaries, encyclopedias, Reader’s Digest condensed books or books that are not in clean condition.