Nodaway County Senior Center (NCSC) is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors March Business of the Month due to its outstanding service to the community.

Located at 1210 East First Street, the Senior Center is open to the public. Its mission is to provide quality services and programming to enable older adults to maintain their independence.

As stated in its nomination, the NCSC, “is run on very limited staffing with many, many volunteers. They all go above and beyond to help the senior citizens of

Nodaway County. They work on a very tight budget and still provide a delicious meal. They provide home delivered meals to those seniors who are unable to get out of their home or have limited resources. They provide socialization at the senior center along with meals and recreation activities.”

The NCSC provides hot, nutritious meals for dine-in and delivery on weekdays, as well as frozen options for evenings and weekends. Anyone may eat at the center for a nominal cost, which is reduced for those over the age of 60. Social activity is also an important offering of the center. Both routine and special events are offered to appeal to the hobbies and interests of patrons. Visit the NCSC website at nodawayseniors.com to learn more about all the good things available. To contact the center directly, call 660.562.3999.

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should fit at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

All nominations must be submitted on the business of the month nomination form accessible through or posted at area businesses or by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission.

When nominating a business, individuals should keep the following criteria in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, friendly and helpful staff; social responsibility shown by involvement in local activities; and civic engagement by encouraging staff to volunteer, long term commitment to local economic growth, proactive hiring standards for community members, and commitment to educational excellence.

Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.