The Maryville Public Library is hosting its first ever Craft Supply Swap from noon to 2 pm, Saturday, April 23.

The event is an opportunity for individuals to get rid of unwanted craft material. People can bring their unwanted but usable materials into the library between Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 20. Items must be brought inside and not left outside.

All items should be clean, gently used, in good condition and working order, from a smoke-free home. Items from homes with pets should be bagged and labeled as “pet friendly” to accommodate people with allergies.

Anyone donating craft items will get a VIP swap ticket for early entrance at the library’s front desk. VIP tickets are not transferable.

The event is free to everyone and all items are free. Each person attending will be provided with a bag to fill. That is all the person may have.

The library is located at 509 North Main Street, Maryville. For more information, contact Wilma Henggeler at 660.582.5281.