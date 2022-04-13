Pickering City Council met April 4 with discussions held on properties that needed to be cleaned up and revisiting the nuisance ordinance.

Several properties have junk cars and other hazards. Alderman Dale Sharp had taken photos to share with the other council members.

“I don’t think we need to let this sit,” he said.

He also doesn’t think the city should involve lawyers to until the matter is ready to go to the circuit court.

The council will revisit the nuisance ordinance at the 6 pm, Monday, May 2 meeting. All Pickering residents are invited to attend the meeting.

City Clerk Milt Sovereign reported there were three sewer pump replacements in March. Six sewer pumps are ready to go. He is working on a couple of other pumps. He also needs to talk to White Cloud Engineering about what the city needs to do to progress on the ammonia levels at the sewer plant.

Pickering received $138.05 from the American Rescue Plan Act. This brings the total to $14,466.78. This money will be used for the sewer plant and the ammonia levels.

The city received three more donations for the repairs on the Pickering signs on Highway 148 and the cost of repairs have been covered.

Advertising was approved for the mowing bid with a deadline of Friday, April 15.