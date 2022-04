The 2022 South Nodaway Alumni Banquet will begin with a sign-in at 5 pm and a 7 pm dinner on Saturday, April 30 at the South Nodaway High School. Meals and dues are $18 per person. Make checks payable to SN Alumni Association and mail to Amy Watson, 126 McKensie Street, Barnard, MO 64423 or call 660.853.2070. Mail checks by Sunday, April 10.

Honored classes are 2022, 2017, 2012, 2007, 2002, 1997, 1992, 1987, 1982, 1972 and 1962.