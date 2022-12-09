The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, is hosting gingerbread fun for students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.

The “disguise a gingerbread” contest is in the library lobby. This project uses brown kraft paper, not actual gingerbread. Project and judging will be due, Thursday, December 15.

For all of December, an in-house gingerbread fact hunt will be available to complete. While supplies last, grab a fun gingerbread craft to take home.

The library is open 9 am to 6 pm, Monday through Friday, and 9 am to 3 pm, Saturday. For more information, call 660.582.5281.