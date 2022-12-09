By Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Spoofhounds Boys Basketball Team lost 55 – 51 against Hogan Prep in the championship game of the Savannah Tournament on December 3.

It was a close game throughout, as both teams struggled to gain any sort of substantial lead. Caden Stoecklein led the way for the Spoofhounds, scoring 21 points and adding four assists and three steals. Derek Quinlin scored 13 points with three assists, while Keaton Stone added eight points of his own.

Earlier in the week, Maryville was able to beat Platte County 83 – 73, and Kearney 63 – 53 to punch their ticket to the championship game.

The Saturday game was a hard-fought affair throughout, with both defenses showing up to play. Eventually, Hogan Prep was able to pull away late and make some clutch free throws to seal the victory.

The Spoofhounds now sit at 2 – 1, and will host Platte Valley at 7:30 on December 10, with the girls playing at 6 pm.