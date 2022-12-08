The second annual Maryville Christmas Card Tour starts Saturday, December 10 and runs through Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25.

Sponsored by the Laura Street Baptist Church, there is a map and a scavenger hunt information available at the church. Completed hunts can be returned to the church office for a prize.

There are 21 cards and the tour starts at the church at 120 South Laura, Maryville, with three cards. Other addresses are 612 South Laura, 821 East South Avenue, 991 South Saunders, 714 Arrowhead Circle, 222 West Thompson, 727 West Edwards, 539 West Torrance, 508 West South Avenue, 1315 Parkdale Road, 1272 Chick Avenue, 617 South Alco Avenue, 122 South Munn, 1033 Faustiana Drive, 503 Lisa Lane, 427 Lisa Lane, 312 East 16th, 1424 North Dewey and 119 Franklin Place.