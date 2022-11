The Maryville Public Library is having a “Dinovember” during the month of November. Young readers, ages preK through 6th, can checkout dinosaur books, go on a scavenger hunt, vote for their favorite dino and take home a dino bag while supplies last.

The library is located at 509 North Main Street and is open 9 am to 6 pm, Monday through Friday, and 9 am to 3 pm, Saturday. For more information, call 660.582.5281.