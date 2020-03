Effective March 17 at 6 p.m., Maryville Public Library will temporarily close to support the proactive measures being taken by local school districts and other community leaders in limiting the spread of the new coronavirus strain currently being studied.

Overdue fines will NOT accrue for our borrowers during this closure. Cardholders are encouraged to manage their library accounts and access a variety of electronic resources by logging in with their library card numbers and phone number to our catalog page at https://maryville.biblionix.com/catalog/

Maryville Public Library apologizes for any inconvenience this causes our library users.

Questions can be emailed through our email portal: contact us