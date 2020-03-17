Colonel Eric T. Olson, Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announces beginning immediately today, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is suspending driver road testing at all locations.

All road tests through March 31 are canceled. The Patrol is monitoring the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and will update the public on testing after March 31 as more information becomes available. Written testing services will continue, but the Patrol will restrict the number of applicants allowed in each facility at one time to ensure recommended social distancing measures are followed. The location of services is subject to change due to building closures in some jurisdictions.

For information on current test sites related to Driver Examination, visit:

https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/HP32DES/DESTable.jsp

For information regarding CDL Examination, visit:

https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/MSHPWeb/PatrolDivisions/DVSD/DE/documents/CDLSkillsTestingInformation.pdf

The Patrol requests that members of the public refrain from taking a written examination if:

* you, a member of your household, a family member, or other personal acquaintance, have been diagnosed with COVID-19;

* you have had contact with any person diagnosed with, or suspected of having, COVID-19;

* a medical professional, hospital staff member, or other health agency representative has asked you to self-quarantine; or

* you have an undiagnosed fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptom associated with COVID-19 or another upper respiratory infection.

If you are unsure about whether you meet any of these criteria, please postpone seeking a written examination and return at a later date.

This request is based on the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that are designed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Missouri State Highway Patrol appreciates the public’s cooperation in this unprecedented move to ensure public safety.