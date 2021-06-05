Life Scout Alex Rice explains his Eagle Scout project to Nodaway County Commissioner Bill Walker, May 27. Associate Commissioners Chris Burns and Scott Walk listened by phone. Rice is the son of Bob and Sarah Rice, Maryville.

The commissioners approved Rice’s project to conduct his Eagle Scout project of preserving and cleaning the veterans’ memorials on the Nodaway County Courthouse lawn.

Rice also approached the Lions Freedom Rock Committee to clean and improve the Freedom Rock Plaza at Franklin Park, Maryville. The committee indicated new mulch was needed and the rock’s protective coating needed to be reapplied.