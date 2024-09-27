Byron E. Gunsolley, Jr., 78, Maryville, died Sunday, September 8, 2024, at his home.

He was born October 7, 1945, in Clearfield, IA, to Byron E. Gunsolley, Sr. and Clella M. Bohn. He grew up in Diagonal, IA.

On January 30, 1971, he married Charlotte M. Maudlin in Grant City.

Mr. Gunsolley began his long association with the newspaper business working for the Diagonal Progress from junior high through senior high school. He attended Southwest Iowa Community College, Creston, IA, where he worked at the Creston News Advertiser and transferred to Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, where he worked at the Maryville Daily Forum.

He was drafted upon college graduation into the Army. Upon completing basic training, he served the remainder of his time at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Following service he worked for 22 years at the Maryville Daily Forum. He then worked at St. Francis Hospital until his retirement.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 pm on Saturday, October 5 at the Mozingo Events Center, 1 Fall Drive, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.