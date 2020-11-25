Leta Ackelene Hoyt, 87, St. Joseph, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, in St. Joseph.

She was born January 23, 1933, at Martinsville, to Orris N. and Jessie O. Smith McIntosh.

On September 16, 1950, she married Kenneth Arthur Hoyt in Bentonville, AR. He preceded her in death June 1, 1986. On October 8, 2004, she married Galand Hoyt in St. Joseph.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, November 25 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial gifts may be made to a veteran’s organization of your choice.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.