Baylor Thompson

Baylor Gray Thompson, 5-month-old daughter of Brooklyn and Adam Thompson, Maryville, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

She was born June 11, 2020, in Kansas City.

Graveside services will be at 2 pm Wednesday, November 25 at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens under the care of Price Funeral Home.

At the family’s request there will no visitation held.

Memorial donations can be made in care of Price Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.