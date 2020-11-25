Sr. Mary Lioba “Rosemary” Hanley, 83, Clyde, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Our Lady of Rickenbach.

She was born Rosemary Therese Hanley on November 16, 1937, in Chicago, IL to William Joseph and Vivian Rose Martin Hanley. She was a graduate of St. Celestine and Trinity in Lake Forest, IL.

She entered the Benedictine Convent order on July 16, 1955, and was given the name Sr. Mary Lioba Hanley. Her first profession of vows was on March 13, 1958, and her final profession of vows was on March 21, 1963.

A private wake service was held November 23 at Our Lady of Rickenbach Chapel and a private Mass of Christian burial was held November 24 at Benedictine Convent Chapel, Clyde, with burial following at Mt Calvary on the convent grounds.

