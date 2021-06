Leo James Newman, stillborn, was born and died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at a Maryville hospital.

Private family services will be held under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Memorials may be made to the Leo James Newman Memorial Fund to be designated later in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home.