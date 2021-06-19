Debra D. Sportsman, 64, Maitland, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born July 10, 1956, in Clarinda, IA, to Clifford and Edith Murphy Sportsman.

Ms. Sportsman was a certified nurse’s aide for Tiffany Health Care Services.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, June 18 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be made in care of Price Funeral Home.

