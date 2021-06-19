Richard Dale Latta, 77, Maitland, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville.

He was born September 9, 1943, in Maryville, to Clella Latta. He attended school in Graham. He was a lifelong resident of Skidmore, Maitland, and Graham.

He married Linda Murphy Latta.

A celebration of life was held Monday, June 14 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Tri-City Friendship Center, 208 S 2nd St, Maitland, MO 64466.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.