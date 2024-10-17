Kathryn “Kay” Murphy, 92, died Thursday, October 10, 2024.

She was married to Roy Murphy and widowed at age 32.

She was a Northwest Missouri State University alumna and retiree. She worked full time at the university library and eventually earned her bachelors and masters degrees in library science.

She was a church volunteer, singing in the First Presbyterian Church choir, and attending community events.

Services were Wednesday, October 16 at First Presbyterian Church in Maryville. Memorials are suggested to The Ministry Center in Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.