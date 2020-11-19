Lena Mae Espey, 88, Maryville, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the home of her son in Lenexa, KS.

She was born July 5, 1932, in Pickering, to William Cross and Helen Sobbing Cross. She was raised in Hopkins and attended school there.

She married Ivan Richard “Dick” Espey and they lived on their farm south of Maryville. He preceded her in death November 4, 2005.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, November 21 at the First Christian Church, Maryville. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, November 20 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials can be directed to the First Christian Church, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Services are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.