Larry “Doc” Faustlin, age 58, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by loved ones November 1, 2020. He survived cancer graciously and courageously until the very end. Born January 26, 1962, to Lawrence and Wilma Faustlin of Ravenwood, he grew up in the farmhouse his father built.

He graduated as the salutatorian of Northeast Nodaway’s class of 1980. He later graduated top of his class from Lincoln Technical Institute as a certified diesel mechanic. For many years Larry owned and operated Faustlin Concrete Construction in addition to farming and raising cattle. He was always an honest and ethical businessman.

Mr. Faustlin’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.