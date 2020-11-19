Ann Jalynn Clark, 76, Maryville, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at her home in Maryville.

She was born November 7, 1944, in Fort Madison, IA, to Douglas L. and Betty Jo Lockett Duncan. She graduated from Fort Madison High School, and studied music at Western Illinois University, Macomb, IL.

On June 25, 1966, she married James Francis Clark in Fort Madison, IA. They resided in several communities throughout their marriage and moved to Maryville in 1992.

Mrs. Clark’s body has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. A memorial service will be scheduled in the future, and will be announced via her CaringBridge page. Visit caringbridge.org/visit/ annjclark for more information.

Memorials are suggested to RiverSong Chorus, St. Joseph or to the Mosaic Hospice, Maryville.

