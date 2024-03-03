Northwest Missouri State University will host Ross Douthat, an author and columnist for The New York Times, for the university’s Distinguished Lecture Series and annual Lemon Lecture this month.

The event featuring Douthat, which will include a question-answer session, begins at 7 pm, Monday, March 4, in the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse. It is free and open to the public.

Douthat’s lecture is titled “The Decline and Rebirth of the American Empire: Why America is Troubled Right Now But May Be Dominant Again Tomorrow.”

“Ross Douthat was suggested to the committee as a speaker and writer with a long career speaking to the most important issues of our time – be it politics, religion, contemporary society or higher education,” Dr. John Gallaher, a Northwest professor of English and member of the Distinguished Lecture Series Committee, said.

Gallaher added, “Ross Douthat doesn’t shy away from strong statements and has intelligent, informed opinions on the most important issues of today and the future.”