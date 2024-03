The cast of “Aladdin Jr” finishes the song “Arabian Nights” during a recent rehearsal at The Rose Theatre, 118 West Third Street, Maryville. Nodaway Community Theatre Company is presenting the 36 cast member play at 7 pm, March 14 – 17. The director is Scott Lance.

Tickets are on sale at $10 each and may be purchased in advance at rosetheatremaryville.org or facebook.com/rosetheatre. maryville.