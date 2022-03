A free online class will discuss spring alfalfa insects and what to do about them from 6 to 7 pm, Thursday, March 24 via Zoom.

University of Missouri Extension Agronomist Pat Miller will show how to scout for alfalfa weevils, pea aphids, blue alfalfa aphids, variegated cutworms and stem nematodes.

Register for “Scouting Alfalfa for Spring Insect Problems” by March 22 at muext.us/SpringAlfalfaInsects.