Lavon E. Smail, 85, Maryville, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born June 11, 1934, in Maitland, to Earl Richard and Minnie Ruth Adams Archer. She graduated from Maitland High School, and attended classes at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On September 30, 1951, she married Leslie Eugene Smail in Maitland. He preceded her in death in 2016. They had lived in North Carolina, at Camp LeJeune, in Emporia, KS, Macon, Chillicothe and Maryville.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 20 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. COVID-19 protocol was followed.

Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.