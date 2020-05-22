Sharon Kay Poppa, 71, Maryville, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her residence.

She was born September 21, 1948, in Omaha, NE, to Harold and Betty Lou Rahe Schluter. She lived most of her life in Pickering and Maryville. She attended high school in Hopkins.

On January 1, 1966, she married Terry Dale Poppa in Maryville.

Mrs. Poppa’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be directed to the New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.