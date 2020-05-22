Frances Marie Hill, 82, Maryville, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born January 8, 1938, in Skidmore, to George Howard and Irene Davison Chesnut. She was a 1956 graduate of Maryville High School, and a graduate of Gard Business College.

On January 6, 1957, she married Gordan Gene Hill in Maryville.

A family gathering was held Sunday, May 17 at Price Funeral Home, 120 East First, Maryville. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery at a later date.

