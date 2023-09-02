Louis Lavern Inman, 91, Barnard, died Sunday, August 27, 2023, at his home.

He was born June 7, 1932, in Nodaway County, to Louis and Eva Shull Inman. He graduated from Graham High School.

On October 7, 1957, he married Joann “Jo” Kay Darrah in Maitland. She preceded him in death August 7, 2023.

Mr. Inman served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He farmed and worked in sales for Case Tractor Company and Hall and Scott Implement. He was in sales for TCI Mineral and had worked for Hughes Township. After retiring, he mowed for the City of Maryville and for Doug Medsker.

He was a member of the Dick Munkres American Legion Post #287, Savannah.

Services will be at 2 pm, Friday, September 1 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Dick Munkres American Legion Post #287, Savannah.

