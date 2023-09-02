Marilyn Louise Gaugh, 91, Maryville, died Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born August 30, 1931, in Maryville to Gordon T. and Margaret Kirk Bennett. She graduated from Maryville High School in 1949.

On January 27, 1951, she married Ronald W. Gaugh. He preceded her in death April 25, 2012.

Mrs. Gaugh was a homemaker.

She was a member and attended the First United Methodist Church in Maryville. She was a member and past president of the Chapter L, PEO Sisterhood, Maryville.

Mrs. Gaugh’s body has been cremated. A private family graveside service will be at a later date in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Main St., Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.