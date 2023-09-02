William Lowell Calfee, 92, Burlington Jct, died Monday, August 28, 2023, at his home.

He was born July 3, 1931, at the old St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, to Virgil I. and Bessie Adkins Calfee. In 1950, he graduated from Burlington Jct. High School. He had lived most all his life in the area.

On August 25, 1963, he married Carol Kay Updike at the Clearmont Christian Church. Mr. Calfee joined the US Army in 1952, and served during the Korean War. He worked for the US Geological Survey, had been a rural US mail carrier, and farmed.

He was a member and attended the Clearmont Christian Church, where he was a church elder, long time church board member, and taught Sunday school. He was a member of the school board, the Burlington Jct American Legion Post 315, and the Rural Letter Carriers Association.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Friday, September 1 at the Clearmont Christian Church, Clearmont. The burial will follow in the Lamar Cemetery, Elmo. Military Rites will be conducted at the cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services on Friday at the church.

Memorials can be directed to the Clearmont Christian Church, Clearmont.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.